Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

4701 McPherson

4701 McPherson Ave · (314) 480-5217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 McPherson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed: No Aggressive breeds Weight: max 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot (unreserved): $60/month, Parking garage (reserved): $95/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4701 McPherson have any available units?
4701 McPherson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 McPherson have?
Some of 4701 McPherson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 McPherson currently offering any rent specials?
4701 McPherson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 McPherson pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 McPherson is pet friendly.
Does 4701 McPherson offer parking?
Yes, 4701 McPherson offers parking.
Does 4701 McPherson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 McPherson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 McPherson have a pool?
Yes, 4701 McPherson has a pool.
Does 4701 McPherson have accessible units?
No, 4701 McPherson does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 McPherson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 McPherson has units with dishwashers.

