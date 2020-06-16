All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3636 Shaw Blvd - A

3636 Shaw Boulevard · (314) 626-8846
Location

3636 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Shaw neighborhood home.
Everything has been touched and includes new kitchen and bath! The character from a 100 year old home has not been lost, as you will see in the windows, wood work, flooring, etc.

Community features are washer/dryer hookups in the basement, storage space, as well as a large back yard and balcony.

This home is close to SLU, Wash U, Children's Hospital, Tower Grove Park, Botanical Gardens, and all that the amazing South Grand area has to offer!

Visit www.stlsmartrentals.com to schedule a showing .

Come experience this sought after building in the prestigious Shaw neighborhood. This building is full of turn of the century architecture and style

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3 x the rent.

***Additional $85/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance.

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***
AVAILABLE NOW! FANTASTIC UNIT! PERFECT FOR STUDENTS!

1st floor unit! Newly renovated unit in the highly sought after beautiful Shaw neighborhood! Everything has been touched and includes newer kitchen and bath! The character from a 100 year old home has not been lost, as you will see in the windows, wood work, flooring and awesome high ceilings!

Community features are washer/dryer in the basement, storage space, as well as a large back yard and balcony. Professionally managed.

***Additional $85/month towards water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric***

This home is close to SLU, Wash U, Children's Hospital, Tower Grove Park, Botanical Gardens, and all that the amazing South Grand area has to offer!

Visit www.stlsmartrentals.com to fill out an application to get started on making this your new home! ($25 application fee for anyone 18 and over.)

For showings please call or text 314-722-6084
QUALIFICATIONS
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be 2.5 times the monthly rent
NO SUBSITIES
Bedrooms
3 Bed
Bathrooms
1 Bath
Size
1600 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have any available units?
3636 Shaw Blvd - A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have?
Some of 3636 Shaw Blvd - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Shaw Blvd - A currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Shaw Blvd - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Shaw Blvd - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A offer parking?
No, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have a pool?
No, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have accessible units?
No, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Shaw Blvd - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Shaw Blvd - A does not have units with dishwashers.
