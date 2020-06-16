3636 Shaw Blvd - A

Amenities

Beautiful Shaw neighborhood home.

Everything has been touched and includes new kitchen and bath! The character from a 100 year old home has not been lost, as you will see in the windows, wood work, flooring, etc.



Community features are washer/dryer hookups in the basement, storage space, as well as a large back yard and balcony.



This home is close to SLU, Wash U, Children's Hospital, Tower Grove Park, Botanical Gardens, and all that the amazing South Grand area has to offer!



Visit www.stlsmartrentals.com to schedule a showing



Come experience this sought after building in the prestigious Shaw neighborhood. This building is full of turn of the century architecture and style



Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)



QUALIFICATIONS:

No evictions in the past 5 years

No felonies in the past 5 years

Income must be at least 3 x the rent.



***Additional $85/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance.



TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***

For showings please call or text 314-722-6084

Bedrooms

3 Bed

Bathrooms

1 Bath

Size

1600 sqft.