St. Louis, MO
3320 Lawn Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

3320 Lawn Avenue

3320 Lawn Avenue
Location

3320 Lawn Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Northampton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3320 Lawn Avenue · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3BR/2Bath Single-Family Northampton Home! - Here is something we don't see every day- A three bedroom/ two full bath single-family ranch style house! Tons of amenities here: beautiful hardwood floors, a large open floor plan, a newer kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a center kitchen island. There's a tiled mud/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for laundry, a large fenced backyard perfect for grilling and letting the pooch run around, and attached garage with additional storage space.

We accept two cats or one dog up to twenty pounds, pet rent additional. Larger dogs are ok, for an additional fee.

Email me today to set up a time to view.

What's our application like? Glad you ask! The application focuses on a few things: First, we check that your credit is decent. It does NOT need to be perfect, but we need to see that you pay your bills on time and as agreed. Second, were looking to see that youve been a good tenant in the past (providing this isnt your first place). And third, we want to see that youre financially sound.

Close but no cigar? Not to worry; we have others. Check them all out at www.garciapropertymanagement.com or ring us for the skinny on more upcoming listings!

(RLNE5687254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Lawn Avenue have any available units?
3320 Lawn Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Lawn Avenue have?
Some of 3320 Lawn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Lawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Lawn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Lawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Lawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Lawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Lawn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3320 Lawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Lawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Lawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3320 Lawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Lawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3320 Lawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Lawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Lawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
