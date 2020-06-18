3320 Lawn Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3BR/2Bath Single-Family Northampton Home! - Here is something we don't see every day- A three bedroom/ two full bath single-family ranch style house! Tons of amenities here: beautiful hardwood floors, a large open floor plan, a newer kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a center kitchen island. There's a tiled mud/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for laundry, a large fenced backyard perfect for grilling and letting the pooch run around, and attached garage with additional storage space.



We accept two cats or one dog up to twenty pounds, pet rent additional. Larger dogs are ok, for an additional fee.



What's our application like? Glad you ask! The application focuses on a few things: First, we check that your credit is decent. It does NOT need to be perfect, but we need to see that you pay your bills on time and as agreed. Second, were looking to see that youve been a good tenant in the past (providing this isnt your first place). And third, we want to see that youre financially sound.



