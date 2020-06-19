All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:46 PM

2761 Gravois

2761 Gravois Avenue · (314) 802-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Fox Park Historic District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned. Rental Qualifications: Minimum 12 Month Lease, 3x Verifiable Income to Rent, Strongly prefer NO Evictions, Collections, Foreclosures or Bankruptcies. $55 application fee per adult 18+. All application fees are non refundable. Anyone over the age of 18 must apply. Application takes 3-5 business days to process. $600 Security Deposit is required at lease execution. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas and St. Louis City Water/Trash Utilities.
--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 Gravois have any available units?
2761 Gravois has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 2761 Gravois currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Gravois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Gravois pet-friendly?
No, 2761 Gravois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2761 Gravois offer parking?
No, 2761 Gravois does not offer parking.
Does 2761 Gravois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 Gravois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Gravois have a pool?
No, 2761 Gravois does not have a pool.
Does 2761 Gravois have accessible units?
No, 2761 Gravois does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Gravois have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 Gravois does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2761 Gravois have units with air conditioning?
No, 2761 Gravois does not have units with air conditioning.
