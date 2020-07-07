1920 South 8th Street

Amenities
This one bedroom loft has been renovated with contemporary fixtures and chef-inspired kitchens sure to impress! You'll love the high ceilings, interesting architecture and beautiful original hardwood floors in this loft. With a prime Soulard location on the corner of S. 8th Street and Geyer, you'll be just steps from one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars and shops. There's also gated parking available at $50/month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.