All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 1920 South 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
1920 South 8th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

1920 South 8th Street

1920 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Soulard Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1920 South 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This one bedroom loft has been renovated with contemporary fixtures and chef-inspired kitchens sure to impress! You'll love the high ceilings, interesting architecture and beautiful original hardwood floors in this loft. With a prime Soulard location on the corner of S. 8th Street and Geyer, you'll be just steps from one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars and shops. There's also gated parking available at $50/month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 South 8th Street have any available units?
1920 South 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 South 8th Street have?
Some of 1920 South 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1920 South 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 South 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1920 South 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1920 South 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1920 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1920 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1920 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1920 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd
St. Louis, MO 63136
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University