1709 S 8th St Unit

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d39b82e052 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! 1st floor 2bedroom/1 bath apartment on Historic Soulard Area located behind Carsons Sports Pub, on 8th street. Within walking distance to Soulard Market and many local bars and restaurants. Laminate wood flooring and updated bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Side walkout entrance to patio that leads to a shared courtyard. Includes central air, dishwasher, extra storage in basement. Tenant will pay Gas & Electric along with an additonal $20/month for shared utilities (w/s/t). {no laundry} Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month FOR SCHEDULING OR RENTAL CRITERIA QUESTIONS CONTACT: Carrie Rose- CJ Real Estate, Inc -TEXT- (314)420-4551 -OR- EMAIL: CRose@cjproperties.org Weekdays 9am-5pm cst 1 Bath 2 Bedroom