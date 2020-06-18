All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1709 S 8th St Unit

1709 South 8th Street · (816) 406-0200
Location

1709 South 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d39b82e052 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! 1st floor 2bedroom/1 bath apartment on Historic Soulard Area located behind Carsons Sports Pub, on 8th street. Within walking distance to Soulard Market and many local bars and restaurants. Laminate wood flooring and updated bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Side walkout entrance to patio that leads to a shared courtyard. Includes central air, dishwasher, extra storage in basement. Tenant will pay Gas & Electric along with an additonal $20/month for shared utilities (w/s/t). {no laundry} Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month FOR SCHEDULING OR RENTAL CRITERIA QUESTIONS CONTACT: Carrie Rose- CJ Real Estate, Inc -TEXT- (314)420-4551 -OR- EMAIL: CRose@cjproperties.org Weekdays 9am-5pm cst 1 Bath 2 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 S 8th St Unit have any available units?
1709 S 8th St Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 S 8th St Unit have?
Some of 1709 S 8th St Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 S 8th St Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1709 S 8th St Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 S 8th St Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 S 8th St Unit is pet friendly.
Does 1709 S 8th St Unit offer parking?
No, 1709 S 8th St Unit does not offer parking.
Does 1709 S 8th St Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 S 8th St Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 S 8th St Unit have a pool?
No, 1709 S 8th St Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1709 S 8th St Unit have accessible units?
No, 1709 S 8th St Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 S 8th St Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 S 8th St Unit has units with dishwashers.
