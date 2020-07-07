1136 Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Corner Penthouse level loft with brilliant light and sweeping panoramic views of Downtown Saint Louis! Floor-to-ceiling large windows and exposed duct-work provide the ultimate downtown loft experience you have been looking for! This one of a kind loft offers 2,222 sq/ft with 2 beds and 2 full baths. Start your morning right with gorgeous views of the city in this updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry and frosted doors, granite countertops and breakfast bar island. Opens to spacious dining and living area, ideal for hosting a dinner or cocktail party with friends. Spacious master suite with walk in closet features french doors that overlook the courtyard. The spiral staircase that leads to a private rooftop deck is a dream! Includes private washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and tandem parking in basement garage. This airy penthouse with flooding light is steps away from restaurants, bars, entertainment, and public transportation!