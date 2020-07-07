All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
1136 Washington Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1136 Washington Avenue

1136 Washington Avenue · (314) 591-9715
Location

1136 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Corner Penthouse level loft with brilliant light and sweeping panoramic views of Downtown Saint Louis! Floor-to-ceiling large windows and exposed duct-work provide the ultimate downtown loft experience you have been looking for! This one of a kind loft offers 2,222 sq/ft with 2 beds and 2 full baths. Start your morning right with gorgeous views of the city in this updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry and frosted doors, granite countertops and breakfast bar island. Opens to spacious dining and living area, ideal for hosting a dinner or cocktail party with friends. Spacious master suite with walk in closet features french doors that overlook the courtyard. The spiral staircase that leads to a private rooftop deck is a dream! Includes private washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and tandem parking in basement garage. This airy penthouse with flooding light is steps away from restaurants, bars, entertainment, and public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1136 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1136 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1136 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1136 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
