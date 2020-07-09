All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9914 Lawndale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9914 Lawndale Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9914 Lawndale Avenue

9914 Lawndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9914 Lawndale Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just behind the new Cerner campus off I-435 and Hwy 71, a perfect location for any city commuter!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the main living space, recently renovated kitchen with new tile flooring, and separate dining space, and updated bathrooms. This home also features a huge bonus space downstairs, perfect for a kids playroom or media room!

One of the best parts of this home is the back deck, perfect for summer BBQ's or just sitting and enjoying a beautiful day!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have any available units?
9914 Lawndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have?
Some of 9914 Lawndale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Lawndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Lawndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Lawndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9914 Lawndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 9914 Lawndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 Lawndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 9914 Lawndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9914 Lawndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Lawndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Lawndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary