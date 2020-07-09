9914 Lawndale Avenue

Amenities
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just behind the new Cerner campus off I-435 and Hwy 71, a perfect location for any city commuter!
Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the main living space, recently renovated kitchen with new tile flooring, and separate dining space, and updated bathrooms. This home also features a huge bonus space downstairs, perfect for a kids playroom or media room!
One of the best parts of this home is the back deck, perfect for summer BBQ's or just sitting and enjoying a beautiful day!
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
