9248 Mc Gee Street, Kansas City, MO 64114 Bonne Hills
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this beautiful 2 BR 1 BA home in the Center School district, updated bathroom, new carpet, fresh paint, screened in porch with a nice sized back yard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 9248 McGee Street have any available units?
9248 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.