Kansas City, MO
9248 McGee Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

9248 McGee Street

9248 Mc Gee Street · No Longer Available
Location

9248 Mc Gee Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this beautiful 2 BR 1 BA home in the Center School district, updated bathroom, new carpet, fresh paint, screened in porch with a nice sized back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 McGee Street have any available units?
9248 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9248 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
9248 McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 McGee Street pet-friendly?
No, 9248 McGee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9248 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 9248 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 McGee Street have a pool?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 9248 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 McGee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 McGee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

