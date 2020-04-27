All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

908 E 100th Terrace

908 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

908 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South KCMO Home just off Holmes Rd. Huge space with Great fenced in Yard - This South KC home in well kept Neighborhood that offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen includes:Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. There are Washer and Dryer hook ups in the basement. There are hardwood floors and carpeting throughout the home. The home offers two family rooms on each level. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level and 1 bedroom and full bath on lower level. It has a private driveway with a one car garage and two car off street parking. The home also has a back porch and large fenced in backyard There is also a fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit.
Call Spence for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1495.00 per Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 E 100th Terrace have any available units?
908 E 100th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 E 100th Terrace have?
Some of 908 E 100th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 E 100th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
908 E 100th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 E 100th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 E 100th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 908 E 100th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 908 E 100th Terrace offers parking.
Does 908 E 100th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 E 100th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 E 100th Terrace have a pool?
No, 908 E 100th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 908 E 100th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 908 E 100th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 908 E 100th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 E 100th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
