908 E 100th Terrace

South KCMO Home just off Holmes Rd. Huge space with Great fenced in Yard - This South KC home in well kept Neighborhood that offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen includes:Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. There are Washer and Dryer hook ups in the basement. There are hardwood floors and carpeting throughout the home. The home offers two family rooms on each level. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level and 1 bedroom and full bath on lower level. It has a private driveway with a one car garage and two car off street parking. The home also has a back porch and large fenced in backyard There is also a fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit.

Call Spence for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1495.00 per Month.



