All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8924 McGee St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8924 McGee St.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

8924 McGee St.

8924 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8924 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING-WALDO CUTIE - Move In Ready!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/820283?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

8924 McGee St.
Kansas City, MO 64114
2 bed/1 bath
$900/month

This super cute Waldo home is ready to go! Cute floor plan! Basement! Fenced in backyard with deck. Everything someone who loves Waldo wants in a bungalow!!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

(RLNE4646315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8924 McGee St. have any available units?
8924 McGee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8924 McGee St. have?
Some of 8924 McGee St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8924 McGee St. currently offering any rent specials?
8924 McGee St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8924 McGee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8924 McGee St. is pet friendly.
Does 8924 McGee St. offer parking?
Yes, 8924 McGee St. does offer parking.
Does 8924 McGee St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8924 McGee St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8924 McGee St. have a pool?
No, 8924 McGee St. does not have a pool.
Does 8924 McGee St. have accessible units?
No, 8924 McGee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8924 McGee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8924 McGee St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary