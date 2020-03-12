Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LEASE PENDING-WALDO CUTIE - Move In Ready!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!

https://renter.rently.com/properties/820283?source=marketing

Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



8924 McGee St.

Kansas City, MO 64114

2 bed/1 bath

$900/month



This super cute Waldo home is ready to go! Cute floor plan! Basement! Fenced in backyard with deck. Everything someone who loves Waldo wants in a bungalow!!



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



(RLNE4646315)