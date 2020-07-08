All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8618 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8618 Highland Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 5:15 PM

8618 Highland Avenue

8618 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8618 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Legacy East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is bigger than it looks! Come see this newly redone 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in Kansas City! Large living room with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, basement with 3rd and 4th bedroom and 1 car attached garage. New carpet, paint, roof and windows.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 8/27/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 Highland Avenue have any available units?
8618 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 8618 Highland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8618 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8618 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8618 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8618 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 8618 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 8618 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8618 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8618 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary