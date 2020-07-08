8618 Highland Avenue

Amenities
This home is bigger than it looks! Come see this newly redone 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in Kansas City! Large living room with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, basement with 3rd and 4th bedroom and 1 car attached garage. New carpet, paint, roof and windows.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 8/27/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.