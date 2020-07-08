8618 Highland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is bigger than it looks! Come see this newly redone 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in Kansas City! Large living room with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, basement with 3rd and 4th bedroom and 1 car attached garage. New carpet, paint, roof and windows.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 8/27/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.