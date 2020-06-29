Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8325 Wabash Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8325 Wabash Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8325 Wabash Avenue
8325 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8325 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
8325 Wabash Ave Kansas City, MO 64132 - Small adorable home. Main Level, has living room, formal dining, kitchen, breakfast nook., 2 bedroom and 1 full bath. Washer and dryer Hook -ups. Basement.
(RLNE5481532)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
8325 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8325 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8325 Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary