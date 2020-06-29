All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 25 2020

8325 Wabash Avenue

8325 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8325 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
8325 Wabash Ave Kansas City, MO 64132 - Small adorable home. Main Level, has living room, formal dining, kitchen, breakfast nook., 2 bedroom and 1 full bath. Washer and dryer Hook -ups. Basement.

(RLNE5481532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
8325 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8325 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8325 Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Wabash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

