$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.br This house is 2 mins drive away from Zona Rosa and 11 mins from KCI airport making it an ideal location for the weekend/late night Uber Drivers.br Townhome offers following amenitiesbr - Oversized 2 car garage with automatic opener- Fireplace- Washer/Dryer- Freshly painted- Wheelchair Access- Garbage Disposal- Dishwasher & Refrigerator- A separate room that can be used as an office or play area- Double Pane Windows- Small courtyard offering privacy- The front yard is facing a scenic field- Very Good Utility Score- Extended parking space for 2 more cars. In total 4 cars parkingbr Give your family the kick start they need by locating to KCMOs best school districts in KCMO.br Add more income potential to your portfolio by being in the heart of the City.br To schedule a showing call 816.217.0089iP