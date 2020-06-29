All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:36 PM

8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive

8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have any available units?
8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive offer parking?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have a pool?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have accessible units?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary