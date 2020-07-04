Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7922 Agnes Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7922 Agnes Ave
7922 Agnes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7922 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy up in this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a spacious back yard! This home also has an unfinished basement for extra storage and washer/Dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have any available units?
7922 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7922 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 7922 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7922 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
