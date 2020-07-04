All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7922 Agnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7922 Agnes Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

7922 Agnes Ave

7922 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7922 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy up in this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a spacious back yard! This home also has an unfinished basement for extra storage and washer/Dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 Agnes Ave have any available units?
7922 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 7922 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary