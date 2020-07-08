All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7724 NE 55th Street
7724 NE 55th Street

7724 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Northeast 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
HURRY THIS IS A MUST SEE! Northland SF Home - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, new floors and carpeting throughout, and ready for you to move in. Desired neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5738483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 NE 55th Street have any available units?
7724 NE 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 NE 55th Street have?
Some of 7724 NE 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 NE 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7724 NE 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 NE 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 NE 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7724 NE 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7724 NE 55th Street offers parking.
Does 7724 NE 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 NE 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 NE 55th Street have a pool?
No, 7724 NE 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7724 NE 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 7724 NE 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 NE 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 NE 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

