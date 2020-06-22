7702 E 51st Street

Amenities

7702 E 51st St- MOVE-IN READY - 7702 E 51st St is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO is conveniently located minutes away from I-435 and I-70.



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Fenced yard

-Storage shed

-1-car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$750.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$750.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4487315)