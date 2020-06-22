All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7702 E 51st Street

7702 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7702 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7702 E 51st St- MOVE-IN READY - 7702 E 51st St is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO is conveniently located minutes away from I-435 and I-70.

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Fenced yard
-Storage shed
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4487315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 E 51st Street have any available units?
7702 E 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 E 51st Street have?
Some of 7702 E 51st Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 E 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7702 E 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 E 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 E 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7702 E 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7702 E 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 7702 E 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 E 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 E 51st Street have a pool?
No, 7702 E 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7702 E 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 7702 E 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 E 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 E 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
