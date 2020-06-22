7702 E 51st Street

Amenities
7702 E 51st St- MOVE-IN READY - 7702 E 51st St is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO is conveniently located minutes away from I-435 and I-70.
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Fenced yard
-Storage shed
-1-car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4487315)