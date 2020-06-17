7444 Park Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking

This home is located on a corner lot just north of E. 75th St. This home has laundry hookups in the basement, which offers tons of dry space for storage. This home also has a dining room, and off street parking in the rear. Appliances included. Satchel Paige School District. Furnace and hot water tank are not installed until move in.



$50 app fee

$660 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



*NO Section 8



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.