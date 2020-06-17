All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:16 PM

7444 Park Avenue

7444 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7444 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
This home is located on a corner lot just north of E. 75th St. This home has laundry hookups in the basement, which offers tons of dry space for storage. This home also has a dining room, and off street parking in the rear. Appliances included. Satchel Paige School District. Furnace and hot water tank are not installed until move in.

$50 app fee
$660 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

*NO Section 8

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately. We do not use PayPal or any other money wiring service.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7444 Park Avenue have any available units?
7444 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7444 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7444 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7444 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7444 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7444 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7444 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 7444 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7444 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7444 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 7444 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7444 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7444 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7444 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7444 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7444 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7444 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
