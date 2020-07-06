7201 NW Winter Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Kansas City 3 BDR 1 BTH - Check out this newly rehabbed home ready for Mid December. This includes matching kitchen appliances, hard wood floors, attached garage and beautiful back yard. This beautiful home will not be around long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5351924)