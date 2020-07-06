All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

7201 NW Winter Ave

7201 Northwest Winter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Northwest Winter Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Royal Oaks North

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Kansas City 3 BDR 1 BTH - Check out this newly rehabbed home ready for Mid December. This includes matching kitchen appliances, hard wood floors, attached garage and beautiful back yard. This beautiful home will not be around long!
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5351924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 NW Winter Ave have any available units?
7201 NW Winter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 NW Winter Ave have?
Some of 7201 NW Winter Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 NW Winter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7201 NW Winter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 NW Winter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 NW Winter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7201 NW Winter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7201 NW Winter Ave offers parking.
Does 7201 NW Winter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 NW Winter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 NW Winter Ave have a pool?
No, 7201 NW Winter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7201 NW Winter Ave have accessible units?
No, 7201 NW Winter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 NW Winter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 NW Winter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

