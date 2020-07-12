/
107 Apartments for rent in Southmoreland, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
3926 Warwick Boulevard
3926 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
980 sqft
1st MONTH OF RENT FREE WITH NEW 13 MONTH LEASE FREE! (Unit 3932-05) Warwick Gardens is one of our newest renovated communities and a must see! Located on Warwick Boulevard in an established residential neighborhood, this courtyard centered building
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
3928 Warwick Boulevard
3928 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
1st Month Of Rent Free With New 13 Month Lease! (Unit 3932-05) Warwick Gardens is one of our newest renovated communities and a must see! Located on Warwick Boulevard in an established residential neighborhood, this courtyard centered building has
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
3924 Warwick Boulevard
3924 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$980
600 sqft
$100 Off 1st Month Of Rent With 12 Month Lease! (Unit 3924-02) Lovely updated one bedroom in stately brick building. Contemporary features like subway tile and modern bathroom sink.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 12
4117 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in amazing location. New kitchen featuring new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and subway tile back splash. New windows and flooring throughout. Large open living space and big bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Southmoreland
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
130 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
34 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$910
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$777
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
20 Units Available
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
