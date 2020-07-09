702 W 75th Terrace

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42860b2026 ----
Great little bungalow in convenient area close to shopping and restaurants. Lots of storage with a full basement and 2-car detached garage. Hardwood floors and architectural charm throughout.
*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!