Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
702 W 75th Terrace
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

702 W 75th Terrace

702 West 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

702 West 75th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42860b2026 ----
Great little bungalow in convenient area close to shopping and restaurants. Lots of storage with a full basement and 2-car detached garage. Hardwood floors and architectural charm throughout.

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W 75th Terrace have any available units?
702 W 75th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W 75th Terrace have?
Some of 702 W 75th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W 75th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
702 W 75th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W 75th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 W 75th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 702 W 75th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 702 W 75th Terrace offers parking.
Does 702 W 75th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W 75th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W 75th Terrace have a pool?
No, 702 W 75th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 702 W 75th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 702 W 75th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 702 W 75th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W 75th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

