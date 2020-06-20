All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

7001 S. Benton Ave

7001 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7001 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now leasing! 3 bedroom 1 bath home! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

Alarm system is included with this property at a rate of $30.00 a month.

(RLNE4776346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have any available units?
7001 S. Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7001 S. Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7001 S. Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 S. Benton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 S. Benton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 S. Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 S. Benton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
