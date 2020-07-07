All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6009 Cherry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6009 Cherry Street

6009 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71eb569010 ----
Another great home for rent from 333 Rent! Quaint house located in Brookside area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dedicated laundry room. Carpeted rooms and tiled kitchen/laundry area. Ample wall storage included in bathroom. You\'ll love the fully fenced yard great for pets and families and a driveway to help get your car off the street.

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Cherry Street have any available units?
6009 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Cherry Street have?
Some of 6009 Cherry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 6009 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 6009 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 6009 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

