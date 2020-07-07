6009 Cherry Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71eb569010 ----

Another great home for rent from 333 Rent! Quaint house located in Brookside area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dedicated laundry room. Carpeted rooms and tiled kitchen/laundry area. Ample wall storage included in bathroom. You\'ll love the fully fenced yard great for pets and families and a driveway to help get your car off the street.



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!