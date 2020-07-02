All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

5804 N Drury Ave

5804 North Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5804 North Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Northland Home for Rent! *Move In Special* - Move in Special *Save $400 on First Month's Rent if Move In complete within 15 days of Approval*

Check out this newly rehabbed home for rent! Desirable Northland home close to highways, shopping, and restaurants! Ready for move in! Large fenced backyard!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5403269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 N Drury Ave have any available units?
5804 N Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 N Drury Ave have?
Some of 5804 N Drury Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 N Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5804 N Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 N Drury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 N Drury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5804 N Drury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5804 N Drury Ave offers parking.
Does 5804 N Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 N Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 N Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 5804 N Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5804 N Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 5804 N Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 N Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 N Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

