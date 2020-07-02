5804 N Drury Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Northland Home for Rent! *Move In Special* - Move in Special *Save $400 on First Month's Rent if Move In complete within 15 days of Approval*



Check out this newly rehabbed home for rent! Desirable Northland home close to highways, shopping, and restaurants! Ready for move in! Large fenced backyard!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE5403269)