Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

3408 Gillham

3408 Gillham Rd · (816) 281-1747
Location

3408 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2S · Avail. Sep 5

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3408 Gillham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
smoke-free community
Past meets present in this striking, red brick vintage building nestled in the heart of Historic Hyde Park. Here, you'll appreciate the restored exterior while enjoying convenient amenities, like generous storage units and controlled building access. With just three-stories and six units, 3408 Gillham offers community on a smaller scale, while providing easy access to the area's dynamic culture and urban lifestyle.

3408 Gilham is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: none
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 Flat Rate
limit: 2
rent: $25/month Flat Rate
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Gated parking a few blocks away: Price may vary; Street Parking.
Storage Details: Included in some units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Gillham have any available units?
3408 Gillham has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Gillham have?
Some of 3408 Gillham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Gillham currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Gillham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Gillham pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Gillham is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Gillham offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Gillham offers parking.
Does 3408 Gillham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Gillham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Gillham have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Gillham has a pool.
Does 3408 Gillham have accessible units?
No, 3408 Gillham does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Gillham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Gillham has units with dishwashers.
