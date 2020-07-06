Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range in unit laundry oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool smoke-free community

Past meets present in this striking, red brick vintage building nestled in the heart of Historic Hyde Park. Here, you'll appreciate the restored exterior while enjoying convenient amenities, like generous storage units and controlled building access. With just three-stories and six units, 3408 Gillham offers community on a smaller scale, while providing easy access to the area's dynamic culture and urban lifestyle.



3408 Gilham is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim