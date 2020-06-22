5551 Locust Street

Amenities
Beautiful historic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Crest wood situated on Large corner lot, This charming updated home offers it all , Beautiful updated kitchen with granite , Island for extra storage, Stainless gas stove , New Gray paint through out, Hardwoods floors throughout , Large Living room with decorative fireplace, Large Dining area
Eating area
Cozy enclosed porch great for entertaining , Large fenced yard with paito, 2 balconys one has a swing and one is off the master
Basement for storage
Single Driveway and offstreet parking
Exterior will be painted this summer
Avail now
12 Momnth lease
1 Month secuirty Deposit
Small Pet negotable
