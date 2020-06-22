All apartments in Kansas City
Location

5551 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Crestwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful historic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Crest wood situated on Large corner lot, This charming updated home offers it all , Beautiful updated kitchen with granite , Island for extra storage, Stainless gas stove , New Gray paint through out, Hardwoods floors throughout , Large Living room with decorative fireplace, Large Dining area
Eating area
Cozy enclosed porch great for entertaining , Large fenced yard with paito, 2 balconys one has a swing and one is off the master
Basement for storage
Single Driveway and offstreet parking
Exterior will be painted this summer
Avail now
12 Momnth lease
1 Month secuirty Deposit
Small Pet negotable
CONTACT AGENT: Josselin CALL OR TEXT 913-777-8901
KCHOMERENTAL.NET

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Locust Street have any available units?
5551 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 Locust Street have?
Some of 5551 Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 5551 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 5551 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5551 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 5551 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 5551 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
