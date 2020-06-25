All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

5206 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
HALF DEPOSIT FOR A QUALIFIED APPLICATION. This 975 Sq ft property was built in 1919 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5206 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5206 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 5206 Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5206 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5206 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5206 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 5206 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
