5206 Euclid Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF DEPOSIT FOR A QUALIFIED APPLICATION. This 975 Sq ft property was built in 1919 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity