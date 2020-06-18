All apartments in Kansas City
5115 Hardesty Avenue

Location

5115 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Brown Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom ranch home has been updated throughout. Everything is new inside! Flooring, paint, LED lighting, and new kitchen counters, cabinets and bathroom vanity. Kitchen appliances included. 1 car garage and unfinished basement with laundry hookups. There is additional parking out back.

Vouchers: YES

$50 app fee
$800 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
5115 Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have?
Some of 5115 Hardesty Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Hardesty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Hardesty Avenue offers parking.
Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 5115 Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5115 Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

