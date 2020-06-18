5115 Hardesty Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

This 2 bedroom ranch home has been updated throughout. Everything is new inside! Flooring, paint, LED lighting, and new kitchen counters, cabinets and bathroom vanity. Kitchen appliances included. 1 car garage and unfinished basement with laundry hookups. There is additional parking out back.



Vouchers: YES



$50 app fee

$800 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.