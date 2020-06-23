All apartments in Kansas City
5115 Forest Avenue

Location

5115 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
This large home is located less than a block from Rockhurst and a few blocks from UMKC. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. There are 2 bedrooms, each with a full bathroom in the basement, along with a washer and dryer and a mini kitchenette. The basement is a walkout with separate entrance, but also has full access to the rest of the home. We can put a lock on the door to separate living quarters if requested. Main floor features 2 bedrooms and a bath, with another bedroom in the finished attic. The home also has a decorative fireplace, sun porch, mud room, central air, and a small deck out back. There is a driveway for 2 cars. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
$1,400 rent / $1400 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 5115 Forest Avenue have any available units?
5115 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 5115 Forest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 5115 Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 Forest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 5115 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5115 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
