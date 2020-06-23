5115 Forest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

This large home is located less than a block from Rockhurst and a few blocks from UMKC. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. There are 2 bedrooms, each with a full bathroom in the basement, along with a washer and dryer and a mini kitchenette. The basement is a walkout with separate entrance, but also has full access to the rest of the home. We can put a lock on the door to separate living quarters if requested. Main floor features 2 bedrooms and a bath, with another bedroom in the finished attic. The home also has a decorative fireplace, sun porch, mud room, central air, and a small deck out back. There is a driveway for 2 cars. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

$1,400 rent / $1400 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.