5108 Lister Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This house has some great features including beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, back sliding doors, and a finished basement. This home offers a newly remodeled kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features two refurbished baths, a back patio area, and a fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right between 71 and 435 Hwy right off of Blue Pkwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



