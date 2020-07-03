All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

5108 Lister Ave.

5108 Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Sheraton Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This house has some great features including beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, back sliding doors, and a finished basement. This home offers a newly remodeled kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features two refurbished baths, a back patio area, and a fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right between 71 and 435 Hwy right off of Blue Pkwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5332648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Lister Ave. have any available units?
5108 Lister Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Lister Ave. have?
Some of 5108 Lister Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Lister Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Lister Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Lister Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Lister Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Lister Ave. offer parking?
No, 5108 Lister Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Lister Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Lister Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Lister Ave. have a pool?
No, 5108 Lister Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Lister Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5108 Lister Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Lister Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Lister Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

