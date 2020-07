Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool table putting green garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly e-payments package receiving

Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences. This pet friendly building sits diagonally from the beautiful Kansas City Public Library and across the street from the Community Bookshelf mural; exhibiting literary classic book spines on the Public Librarys parking garage. Unique interior loft designs offer spacious closets, large windows, original hardwood floors and skylights. Residence at the Library Lofts is complete with a fitness facility as well as a club room with a pool table and indoor putting green. A variety of chic floor plans are now available, choose from studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes.