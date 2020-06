Amenities

This Adorable Ranch Style Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with newly finished hardwood flooring throughout the home. Large basement suited for a play area or office. Nice sized fenced yard, one car garage and large shed available for storage. Come see this well maintained home that gives you access to 435 highway within 3 blocks and Raytown Schools. Stainless Refrigerator and Range will be provided.