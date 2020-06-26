509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Delightful remodel on the main level of a duplex in the heart of the Historic Northeast!

Top to bottom, enjoy a fresh renovation with oversized rooms expanding the length of your new space!

Fresh, white walls with grey carpet keep it light and airy in the living room, while the dining room and kitchen offer LVT flooring for durability and cleanup!

Large, covered front porch with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy your own outdoor space!

The kitchen brings you new cabinets, countertop and an updated SS appliance package of refrigerator, dishwasher, range and over the range microwave!!

Full bath with new finishes and plumbing throughout! New vanity, grey tile updated fixtures!

1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking if needed!

Washer & dryer provided and shared with the other unit!

Central heat and AC! New windows!

$30/month additional water/sewer fee, tenants pay their own gas and electricity!

Close to all that KC has to offer! Minutes to Downtown, River Market, KCU of Medicine & Biosciences. Easy highway access!

Serious inquiries only - clean rental history and background required. Owner is not currently on a voucher program.