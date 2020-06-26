All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:04 AM

509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1

509 Van Brunt Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Delightful remodel on the main level of a duplex in the heart of the Historic Northeast!
Top to bottom, enjoy a fresh renovation with oversized rooms expanding the length of your new space!
Fresh, white walls with grey carpet keep it light and airy in the living room, while the dining room and kitchen offer LVT flooring for durability and cleanup!
Large, covered front porch with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy your own outdoor space!
The kitchen brings you new cabinets, countertop and an updated SS appliance package of refrigerator, dishwasher, range and over the range microwave!!
Full bath with new finishes and plumbing throughout! New vanity, grey tile updated fixtures!
1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking if needed!
Washer & dryer provided and shared with the other unit!
Central heat and AC! New windows!
$30/month additional water/sewer fee, tenants pay their own gas and electricity!
Close to all that KC has to offer! Minutes to Downtown, River Market, KCU of Medicine & Biosciences. Easy highway access!
Serious inquiries only - clean rental history and background required. Owner is not currently on a voucher program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary