Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 1412 Sq ft property was built in 1960 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity