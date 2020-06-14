4726 Belleview Apt #8

Amenities
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel. With over 4,000 guests hosted, we take hospitality one step further to provide you with everything you need and more to explore our favorite city!
OUR PROMISE
- 24/7 support
- Insider info for all our favorite local spots
- Coffee, fresh towels, and bathroom essentials
- Hotel-standard cleaning
- Self-check-in
YOUR LOCATION
- 5-minute walk to The Country Club Plaza with over 150 shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment options
- 1.5 miles to Westport Entertainment District & 9-minute drive to Downtown Kansas City
- Wine bars, coffee shops, restaurants galore, all within walking distance!
YOUR SPACE
- Large balcony overlooking the courtyard
- Floor to ceiling windows off living space
- 1 cozy queen bed with memory foam mattress
- Fully equipped kitchen
YOUR BUILDING
- Plaza 47 Condominiums
- Prime location on the West side of The Country Club Plaza
- On-site paid parking and free street parking
- Laundry services on the lower level
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3950993)