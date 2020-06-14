4726 Belleview Apt #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel. With over 4,000 guests hosted, we take hospitality one step further to provide you with everything you need and more to explore our favorite city!



OUR PROMISE

- 24/7 support

- Insider info for all our favorite local spots

- Coffee, fresh towels, and bathroom essentials

- Hotel-standard cleaning

- Self-check-in



YOUR LOCATION

- 5-minute walk to The Country Club Plaza with over 150 shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment options

- 1.5 miles to Westport Entertainment District & 9-minute drive to Downtown Kansas City

- Wine bars, coffee shops, restaurants galore, all within walking distance!



YOUR SPACE

- Large balcony overlooking the courtyard

- Floor to ceiling windows off living space

- 1 cozy queen bed with memory foam mattress

- Fully equipped kitchen



YOUR BUILDING

- Plaza 47 Condominiums

- Prime location on the West side of The Country Club Plaza

- On-site paid parking and free street parking

- Laundry services on the lower level



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3950993)