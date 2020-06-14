All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

4726 Belleview Apt #8

4726 Belleview Avenue · (913) 653-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4726 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4726 Belleview Apt #8 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel. With over 4,000 guests hosted, we take hospitality one step further to provide you with everything you need and more to explore our favorite city!

OUR PROMISE
- 24/7 support
- Insider info for all our favorite local spots
- Coffee, fresh towels, and bathroom essentials
- Hotel-standard cleaning
- Self-check-in

YOUR LOCATION
- 5-minute walk to The Country Club Plaza with over 150 shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment options
- 1.5 miles to Westport Entertainment District & 9-minute drive to Downtown Kansas City
- Wine bars, coffee shops, restaurants galore, all within walking distance!

YOUR SPACE
- Large balcony overlooking the courtyard
- Floor to ceiling windows off living space
- 1 cozy queen bed with memory foam mattress
- Fully equipped kitchen

YOUR BUILDING
- Plaza 47 Condominiums
- Prime location on the West side of The Country Club Plaza
- On-site paid parking and free street parking
- Laundry services on the lower level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3950993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have any available units?
4726 Belleview Apt #8 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have?
Some of 4726 Belleview Apt #8's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Belleview Apt #8 currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Belleview Apt #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Belleview Apt #8 pet-friendly?
No, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 does offer parking.
Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have a pool?
No, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have accessible units?
No, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Belleview Apt #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Belleview Apt #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
