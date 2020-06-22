All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

4632 Terrace St.

4632 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4632 Terrace St. Available 08/10/19 Fantastic Updated Home in West Plaza - Location, Location, Location! You have to see this wonderful home in the West Plaza neighborhood. Located an easy walk from all of the offerings of the Country Club Plaza, just steps from nearby Westwood Park, close to Westport and Midtown / 39th Street, this wonderfully updated home is ready for you! Exposed brick wall in the living room gives you a loft-like feel to compliment the updated kitchen featuring both quartz and beautiful wood countertops. Main floor has 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom along with a master bedroom and renovated en suite bathroom upstairs.

Check out the walkthrough video on YouTube too!

Off-Street covered parking. Washer / Dryer come with house.

Don't miss the covered front porch that is ready for enjoying this fall.

6, 9, & 12 months leases available.

(RLNE4218689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Terrace St. have any available units?
4632 Terrace St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Terrace St. have?
Some of 4632 Terrace St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Terrace St. currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Terrace St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Terrace St. pet-friendly?
No, 4632 Terrace St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4632 Terrace St. offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Terrace St. offers parking.
Does 4632 Terrace St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4632 Terrace St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Terrace St. have a pool?
No, 4632 Terrace St. does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Terrace St. have accessible units?
No, 4632 Terrace St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Terrace St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 Terrace St. does not have units with dishwashers.
