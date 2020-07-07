All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4526 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4526 Pennsylvania Ave

4526 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4526 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e288e550e0 ---- Plaza Square is one block north of The Plaza and 5 min from the Westport area, UMKC, and KC Art Institute. This property features off-street parking, laundry on-site, central AC/heat, a swimming pool, free storage, plus basic Google Fiber internet is provided. This one bedroom, one bath is about 700 sq ft and is renting for $850/month with a $400 deposit on a 12-month lease. The landlord pays for hot water, water, and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. The unit features modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of closet space, and a big patio. We also allow pets, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** Fees & requirements: $30 application fee $400 deposit 12 month lease *NO evictions or felony charges *Credit score of 550 or greater *Monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent Plaza Square Apartments are professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call us today to schedule a showing **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4526 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4526 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4526 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave has a pool.
Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

