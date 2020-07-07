4526 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e288e550e0 ---- Plaza Square is one block north of The Plaza and 5 min from the Westport area, UMKC, and KC Art Institute. This property features off-street parking, laundry on-site, central AC/heat, a swimming pool, free storage, plus basic Google Fiber internet is provided. This one bedroom, one bath is about 700 sq ft and is renting for $850/month with a $400 deposit on a 12-month lease. The landlord pays for hot water, water, and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. The unit features modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of closet space, and a big patio. We also allow pets, 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** Fees & requirements: $30 application fee $400 deposit 12 month lease *NO evictions or felony charges *Credit score of 550 or greater *Monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent Plaza Square Apartments are professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call us today to schedule a showing **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm