Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

4508 Broadway

4508 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Brownstones on Broadway! Open floor plan with a large living room that boast lots of windows for wonderful natural light!
Separate dining space.
Hardwood floors throughout with arched doorways and original crown molding.
Laundry closet with a full size set washer/dryer provided and shelving for added storage!
Galley-style kitchen with updated cabinets & SS appliances. Stove fridge microwave and dishwasher provided!
Newer windows throughout.
Storage space included in the rent.
Off-street parking spot!
Cats ok strictly no dogs. $300 pet Deposit ($150 of it is non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Broadway have any available units?
4508 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Broadway have?
Some of 4508 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Broadway offers parking.
Does 4508 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Broadway have a pool?
No, 4508 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4508 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
