4508 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Brownstones on Broadway! Open floor plan with a large living room that boast lots of windows for wonderful natural light!

Separate dining space.

Hardwood floors throughout with arched doorways and original crown molding.

Laundry closet with a full size set washer/dryer provided and shelving for added storage!

Galley-style kitchen with updated cabinets & SS appliances. Stove fridge microwave and dishwasher provided!

Newer windows throughout.

Storage space included in the rent.

Off-street parking spot!

Cats ok strictly no dogs. $300 pet Deposit ($150 of it is non-refundable)