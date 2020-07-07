4441 Forest Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill google fiber internet access

MONTH-TO-MONTH, furnished home.



Charming, 125 year-old, renovated home in Midtown Kansas City (Manheim neighborhood). Fully-furnished. Rent includes all utilities. Google Fiber 1000, Nest thermostat and security system, washer/dryer, and lawn maintenance are all included.



This home features soft colors, well-appointed furnishings, and a modern design. Enjoy the company of family and friends on the stone porch, recline on a plush velvet sofa, or hang out in the bright, open dining area.



Every aspect of this home has been completely updated including new plumbing and electrical, paint, refinished hardwood floors, a fully-equipped kitchen (pots, pans, silverware, etc.) with granite countertops and new appliances.



Sink into the king and queen sized beds with 12" memory foam mattresses and down filled comforters. Choose from both firm or soft pillows in every bedroom. Sleep well with blackout shades. Gorgeous bathrooms.



Family friendly. A portable crib, high chair, and a few toys and books for children are included.



Applicants must have income of at least 3X the rent amount, and excellent credit. No felonies or prior evictions. This house is non-smoking. Small pets negotiable for an additional fee. We are not set up for Section 8 vouchers at this time.



Contact Aaron for more info, or to view this home. Thank you for your interest!

Centrally located just 2 minutes to I29. Minutes from local attractions including shopping, museums, Kansas City BBQ, historic landmarks, and the Country Club Plaza.