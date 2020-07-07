All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4441 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
MONTH-TO-MONTH, furnished home.

Charming, 125 year-old, renovated home in Midtown Kansas City (Manheim neighborhood). Fully-furnished. Rent includes all utilities. Google Fiber 1000, Nest thermostat and security system, washer/dryer, and lawn maintenance are all included.

This home features soft colors, well-appointed furnishings, and a modern design. Enjoy the company of family and friends on the stone porch, recline on a plush velvet sofa, or hang out in the bright, open dining area.

Every aspect of this home has been completely updated including new plumbing and electrical, paint, refinished hardwood floors, a fully-equipped kitchen (pots, pans, silverware, etc.) with granite countertops and new appliances.

Sink into the king and queen sized beds with 12" memory foam mattresses and down filled comforters. Choose from both firm or soft pillows in every bedroom. Sleep well with blackout shades. Gorgeous bathrooms.

Family friendly. A portable crib, high chair, and a few toys and books for children are included.

Applicants must have income of at least 3X the rent amount, and excellent credit. No felonies or prior evictions. This house is non-smoking. Small pets negotiable for an additional fee. We are not set up for Section 8 vouchers at this time.

Contact Aaron for more info, or to view this home. Thank you for your interest!
Centrally located just 2 minutes to I29. Minutes from local attractions including shopping, museums, Kansas City BBQ, historic landmarks, and the Country Club Plaza.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4441 Forest Avenue have any available units?
4441 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 4441 Forest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 4441 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 Forest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 4441 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4441 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 Forest Avenue has units with dishwashers.

