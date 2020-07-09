All apartments in Kansas City
436 N Drury Ave

436 North Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available March 1

Old world Charm meets modern updates. Beautiful and spacious home. Sitting on a quiet street in highly sought after neighborhood.

Home has been update with new kitchen and bathroom. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N Drury Ave have any available units?
436 N Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 436 N Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Drury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 436 N Drury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 436 N Drury Ave offer parking?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

