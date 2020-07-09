Rent Calculator
436 N Drury Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 9
436 N Drury Ave
436 North Drury Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
436 North Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available March 1
Old world Charm meets modern updates. Beautiful and spacious home. Sitting on a quiet street in highly sought after neighborhood.
Home has been update with new kitchen and bathroom. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 436 N Drury Ave have any available units?
436 N Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 436 N Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Drury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 436 N Drury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 436 N Drury Ave offer parking?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Drury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 N Drury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
