424 Kensington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath house lovingly updated to reflect its charm. This property was built in 1900 and has over 1021 square feet of living space. Property features central AC, first floor laundry connections, off street paring, LVP throughout, new appliances, ceiling fans in every living space, and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Property is listed for $925 a month and requires a $925 deposit. No in person showings are available at this time and we are offering virtual tours of the home for the health and safety of our staff as well as potential residents. If you have additional questions about this property please contact our office at and select option 1 or by email at execpropsolutions@gmail.com. Applications for this property can be completed through by copying and pasting the following link in your browser https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com. Please excuse our mess in the rear of the home as we are completing the parking pad. Resident responsible for lawn maintenance, water, trash, sewer, gas, and electric. Move in special 1/2 off first & Last months rent. Virtual 3-D tours available on Zillow, Trulia, and Hotpads. Application fee of $35 per applicant required. Pets must be approved by owner and require additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.