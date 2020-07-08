All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 424 Kensington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
424 Kensington Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

424 Kensington Ave

424 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

424 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath house lovingly updated to reflect its charm. This property was built in 1900 and has over 1021 square feet of living space. Property features central AC, first floor laundry connections, off street paring, LVP throughout, new appliances, ceiling fans in every living space, and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Property is listed for $925 a month and requires a $925 deposit. No in person showings are available at this time and we are offering virtual tours of the home for the health and safety of our staff as well as potential residents. If you have additional questions about this property please contact our office at and select option 1 or by email at execpropsolutions@gmail.com. Applications for this property can be completed through by copying and pasting the following link in your browser https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com. Please excuse our mess in the rear of the home as we are completing the parking pad. Resident responsible for lawn maintenance, water, trash, sewer, gas, and electric. Move in special 1/2 off first & Last months rent. Virtual 3-D tours available on Zillow, Trulia, and Hotpads. Application fee of $35 per applicant required. Pets must be approved by owner and require additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Kensington Ave have any available units?
424 Kensington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Kensington Ave have?
Some of 424 Kensington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Kensington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 Kensington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Kensington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Kensington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 424 Kensington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 424 Kensington Ave offers parking.
Does 424 Kensington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Kensington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Kensington Ave have a pool?
No, 424 Kensington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 424 Kensington Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 Kensington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Kensington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Kensington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary