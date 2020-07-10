Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets gym ceiling fan

4039 N. Hardesty Ave. Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Available Soon! - 2 Huge bedroom suites with spacious private baths and walk in closets. Many extras: Ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures, Bull-nose corners, tray ceiling, wrought iron spindles, security system, insulated garage door with opener plus garage has finished walls, ceiling and floor. Premium lot backs to large green way lawn and mature trees. BRIGHT AND AIRY-BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Full Basement: Includes vinyl flooring (partially finished) and would be great for play area, office, exercise area or storage. Washer and Dryer Included with this unit and no Lawn to take care of!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722740)