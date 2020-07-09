4011 Morrell St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87c22c0002 ----

SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath with an attic bedroom with a bonus room. This house features a beautiful entry way with French door into the sitting room, large family room and a bonus reading nook. The eat in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator opens into the mud room. The mud room has a washer dryer hook up. This beautiful house features two sets of stairs, one for the staff and the other for family. The jack and jill bedroom with a fullbath and the Master bedroom with a full walk in closet the size of another bedroom. There is an extra bedroom in the attic which also features a bonus room. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 1/2 Bath

4 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Washer/Dryer Hookups