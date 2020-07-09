All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4011 Morrell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4011 Morrell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4011 Morrell St

4011 Morrell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4011 Morrell Ave, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87c22c0002 ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath with an attic bedroom with a bonus room. This house features a beautiful entry way with French door into the sitting room, large family room and a bonus reading nook. The eat in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator opens into the mud room. The mud room has a washer dryer hook up. This beautiful house features two sets of stairs, one for the staff and the other for family. The jack and jill bedroom with a fullbath and the Master bedroom with a full walk in closet the size of another bedroom. There is an extra bedroom in the attic which also features a bonus room. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Morrell St have any available units?
4011 Morrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Morrell St have?
Some of 4011 Morrell St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Morrell St currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Morrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Morrell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Morrell St is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Morrell St offer parking?
No, 4011 Morrell St does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Morrell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Morrell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Morrell St have a pool?
No, 4011 Morrell St does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Morrell St have accessible units?
No, 4011 Morrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Morrell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Morrell St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary