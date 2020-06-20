Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3933 Agnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3933 Agnes Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3933 Agnes Ave
3933 Agnes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3933 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 3933 Agnes - Property Id: 284586
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284586
Property Id 284586
(RLNE5796037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3933 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3933 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Agnes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3933 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3933 Agnes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3933 Agnes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary