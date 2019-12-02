All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3930 St. John Ave

3930 Saint John Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Saint John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm 1 Bth - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5834190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 St. John Ave have any available units?
3930 St. John Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3930 St. John Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3930 St. John Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 St. John Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 St. John Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3930 St. John Ave offer parking?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3930 St. John Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 St. John Ave have a pool?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3930 St. John Ave have accessible units?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 St. John Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 St. John Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 St. John Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
