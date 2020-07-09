Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
3818 Agnes Avenue
3818 Agnes Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3818 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3+ bedroom $800 - Clean, quiet 3 + bedroom available now.
Call or text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
No Section 8
(RLNE5480265)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have any available units?
3818 Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3818 Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Agnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue offer parking?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Agnes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 Agnes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
