Kansas City, MO
3618 Holmes St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 Holmes St

3618 Holmes St · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Carriage House for Rent in Hyde Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Holmes St have any available units?
3618 Holmes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Holmes St have?
Some of 3618 Holmes St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Holmes St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Holmes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Holmes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Holmes St is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Holmes St offer parking?
No, 3618 Holmes St does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Holmes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 Holmes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Holmes St have a pool?
No, 3618 Holmes St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Holmes St have accessible units?
No, 3618 Holmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Holmes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Holmes St does not have units with dishwashers.
