Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3537 Gillham Road - 1
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:57 AM

3537 Gillham Road - 1

3537 Gillham Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3537 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Awesome luxurious newly renovated midtown apartments!
Updated floor plans!
Hardwood floors!
Ceiling fans!
Kitchen boasts top of the line Stainless Steel appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave! Kitchen also has marble counter tops!
No need for a laundromat when your unit comes with your very own Washer/Dryer!
Nice location in Hyde Park! Close to Nelson Atkins Museum Of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Westport, The Plaza, 39th St. District and close to major highways!
Amenities include: off street parking, balcony, Google Fiber ready, energy efficient HVAC, free storage, high end fixtures, new plumbing, new sliders, new windows, open floor plans and plenty of closet space!
Cats and dogs ok with $300 non refundable pet deposit and $20/month pet rent.
Current special of 3rd month free!
Contact us to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have any available units?
3537 Gillham Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have?
Some of 3537 Gillham Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 Gillham Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Gillham Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Gillham Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Gillham Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Gillham Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
