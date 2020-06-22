All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3214 Booth Avenue

3214 Booth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You really must come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants! This property is located just off 435 and 40 Hwy.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, fresh paint throughout and has received a brand new kitchen! The kitchen has received brand new cabinets, countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!

The bathroom has also been completely updated with new vanity, shower, toilet, and flooring. This home also features an unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Booth Avenue have any available units?
3214 Booth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Booth Avenue have?
Some of 3214 Booth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Booth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Booth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Booth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3214 Booth Avenue offer parking?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Booth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Booth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Booth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Booth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Booth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
